Sukhjit Starch Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 233.82 crore, up 30.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 233.82 crore in March 2021 up 30.44% from Rs. 179.25 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.88 crore in March 2021 up 89.74% from Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.48 crore in March 2021 up 75.79% from Rs. 16.77 crore in March 2020.

Sukhjit Starch EPS has increased to Rs. 6.02 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.17 in March 2020.

Sukhjit Starch shares closed at 257.70 on May 28, 2021 (BSE)