Sukhjit Starch Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 179.25 crore, down 7.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 179.25 crore in March 2020 down 7.7% from Rs. 194.21 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2020 down 67.27% from Rs. 14.30 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.77 crore in March 2020 down 47.26% from Rs. 31.80 crore in March 2019.

Sukhjit Starch EPS has increased to Rs. 3.17 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2019.

Sukhjit Starch shares closed at 171.95 on June 12, 2020 (BSE) and has given -8.37% returns over the last 6 months and -27.46% over the last 12 months.