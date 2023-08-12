Sukhjit Starch Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 322.85 crore, down 10.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 322.85 crore in June 2023 down 10.76% from Rs. 361.78 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.67 crore in June 2023 down 44.31% from Rs. 19.16 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.62 crore in June 2023 down 24.6% from Rs. 40.61 crore in June 2022.

Sukhjit Starch EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.83 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.27 in June 2022.

Sukhjit Starch shares closed at 432.65 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.43% returns over the last 6 months