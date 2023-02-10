Sukhjit Starch Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 346.60 crore, up 8.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 346.60 crore in December 2022 up 8.77% from Rs. 318.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.35 crore in December 2022 down 49.68% from Rs. 26.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.22 crore in December 2022 down 28.37% from Rs. 46.38 crore in December 2021.