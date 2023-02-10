 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sukhjit Starch Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 346.60 crore, up 8.77% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 02:19 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sukhjit Starch and Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 346.60 crore in December 2022 up 8.77% from Rs. 318.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.35 crore in December 2022 down 49.68% from Rs. 26.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.22 crore in December 2022 down 28.37% from Rs. 46.38 crore in December 2021.

Sukhjit Starch and Chemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 346.60 346.93 318.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 346.60 346.93 318.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 247.19 242.86 207.30
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.64 -12.86 2.97
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.90 15.27 14.01
Depreciation 8.81 8.95 8.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 63.06 64.40 48.67
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.28 28.31 36.95
Other Income 1.13 0.52 0.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.41 28.83 37.63
Interest 6.86 7.37 6.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.55 21.46 31.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.55 21.46 31.28
Tax 4.20 5.40 4.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.35 16.06 26.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.35 16.06 26.53
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 13.35 16.06 26.53
Equity Share Capital 15.62 15.62 14.76
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.55 10.28 17.97
Diluted EPS 8.55 10.28 17.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.55 10.28 17.97
Diluted EPS 8.55 10.28 17.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited