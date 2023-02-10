Sukhjit Starch Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 346.60 crore, up 8.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 346.60 crore in December 2022 up 8.77% from Rs. 318.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.35 crore in December 2022 down 49.68% from Rs. 26.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.22 crore in December 2022 down 28.37% from Rs. 46.38 crore in December 2021.

Sukhjit Starch EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.55 in December 2022 from Rs. 17.97 in December 2021.

Sukhjit Starch shares closed at 403.55 on February 09, 2023 (NSE)