English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sukhjit Starch Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 346.60 crore, up 8.77% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 02:19 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sukhjit Starch and Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 346.60 crore in December 2022 up 8.77% from Rs. 318.65 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.35 crore in December 2022 down 49.68% from Rs. 26.53 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.22 crore in December 2022 down 28.37% from Rs. 46.38 crore in December 2021.

    Sukhjit Starch and Chemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations346.60346.93318.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations346.60346.93318.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials247.19242.86207.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.64-12.862.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.9015.2714.01
    Depreciation8.818.958.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses63.0664.4048.67
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.2828.3136.95
    Other Income1.130.520.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.4128.8337.63
    Interest6.867.376.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.5521.4631.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.5521.4631.28
    Tax4.205.404.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.3516.0626.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.3516.0626.53
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates13.3516.0626.53
    Equity Share Capital15.6215.6214.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.5510.2817.97
    Diluted EPS8.5510.2817.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.5510.2817.97
    Diluted EPS8.5510.2817.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited