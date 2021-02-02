Sukhjit Starch Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 178.33 crore, down 26.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 178.33 crore in December 2020 down 26.88% from Rs. 243.89 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.34 crore in December 2020 up 69.79% from Rs. 6.09 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.78 crore in December 2020 up 57.03% from Rs. 15.78 crore in December 2019.

Sukhjit Starch EPS has increased to Rs. 7.01 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.13 in December 2019.

Sukhjit Starch shares closed at 185.95 on February 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 14.08% returns over the last 6 months and -2.23% over the last 12 months.