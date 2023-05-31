Sujala Trading Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, down 79.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in March 2023 down 79.32% from Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 up 51.67% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 up 11.11% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

Sujala Trading EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2022.

Sujala Trading shares closed at 16.72 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.58% returns over the last 6 months and 10.73% over the last 12 months.