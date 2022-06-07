Sujala Trading Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.88 crore, up 367.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.88 crore in March 2022 up 367.44% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 up 183.77% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 up 280% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

Sujala Trading EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2021.

Sujala Trading shares closed at 14.48 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 75.73% returns over the last 12 months.