Sujala Trading Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, down 67.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in March 2019 down 67.58% from Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2019 down 27.79% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2019 down 27.78% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2018.

Sujala Trading EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.32 in March 2018.

Sujala Trading shares closed at 34.15 on February 06, 2019 (BSE)