    Sujala Trading Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, up 57.58% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sujala Trading & Holdings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in June 2023 up 57.58% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 92.71% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 91.89% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022.

    Sujala Trading shares closed at 17.79 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.65% returns over the last 6 months and 27.99% over the last 12 months.

    Sujala Trading & Holdings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.410.390.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.410.390.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods----1.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-----1.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.060.06
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.380.230.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.030.10-0.37
    Other Income--0.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.030.10-0.37
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.030.10-0.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.030.10-0.37
    Tax--0.04--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.030.07-0.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.030.07-0.37
    Equity Share Capital5.725.725.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.050.12-0.64
    Diluted EPS-0.050.12-0.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.050.12-0.64
    Diluted EPS-0.050.12-0.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sujala Trading #Sujala Trading & Holdings
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:11 am

