Sujala Trading Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, up 57.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in June 2023 up 57.58% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 92.71% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 91.89% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022.

Sujala Trading shares closed at 17.79 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.65% returns over the last 6 months and 27.99% over the last 12 months.