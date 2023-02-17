Sujala Trading Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore, up 213.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore in December 2022 up 213.24% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 up 47.77% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 up 50% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.