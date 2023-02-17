Sujala Trading Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore, up 213.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore in December 2022 up 213.24% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 up 47.77% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2022 up 50% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.

Sujala Trading EPS has increased to Rs. 0.41 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.28 in December 2021.

Sujala Trading shares closed at 16.90 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 17.36% returns over the last 6 months and -0.59% over the last 12 months.