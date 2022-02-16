Sujala Trading Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore, down 3.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore in December 2021 down 3.02% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021 down 8.6% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021 down 5.88% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020.

Sujala Trading EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.28 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.30 in December 2020.

Sujala Trading shares closed at 16.70 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 125.68% returns over the last 12 months.