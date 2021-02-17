Sujala Trading Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore, up 839.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore in December 2020 up 839.4% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020 up 80.27% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020 up 70% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2019.

Sujala Trading EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.17 in December 2019.

Sujala Trading shares closed at 7.77 on January 21, 2021 (BSE)