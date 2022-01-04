Sugar stocks trade higher as market sees robust earnings from aggressive policies

live bse live

Sugar stocks are trading higher today as investors expect robust earnings driven by the government’s aggressive ethanol blending programme.

Balrampur Chini Mills gained 7%, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries advanced 6%, Triveni Engineering 7%, EID Parry 4%, Shree Renuka Sugars 4.4%, Uttam Sugar Mills 9%, Avadh Sugar 7%, Dhampur Sugar 7% and Dwarikesh Sugar 5.4%.

“We remain bullish on the sugar sector (especially efficient companies) as government policies (sugarcane price/minimum support price/buffer stock/export subsidies/ethanol prices) would ensure survival of the weakest. Hence, well-managed sugar companies could generate enormous earnings/cash flows,” a JM Financial report said.

“We believe ethanol prices are currently significantly above petrol and alcohol import parity prices as the government is aiming at twin objectives: surplus sugar being diverted to ethanol (reduced subsidy burden), and a reduction in carbon emissions and dependence on crude imports,” the report added.

In October, the government announced an incentive to encourage sugar companies to divert excess sugar cane stock in producing ethanol, which can be blended with petrol and used as fuel in vehicles.

The government continues to push the aggressive ethanol blending programme as reflected in a 3-5% year on year hike in ethanol prices, continued assistance for capacity expansion and robust demand from oil marketing companies (flared tenders for 5.69 billion litres for 10% blending).

Oil marketing companies have already contracted 3.69 billion litres of ethanol for the current marketing year (December-November) and another 0.94bn litres are to be contracted in the next few weeks, the JM Financial report said.

Domestic as well as global prices of sugar also expected to remain firm amid lower inventories.