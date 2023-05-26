Sugal & Damani Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, down 25.16% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sugal & Damani Share Brokers are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in March 2023 down 25.16% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 37.17% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2023 up 64% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.
Sugal & Damani EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.29 in March 2022.
Sugal & Damani shares closed at 15.80 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.80% returns over the last 6 months and -10.23% over the last 12 months.
|Sugal & Damani Share Brokers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.29
|0.31
|0.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.29
|0.31
|0.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.01
|--
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.20
|0.21
|0.16
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.02
|0.09
|0.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.07
|0.01
|0.16
|Other Income
|0.33
|0.62
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.40
|0.63
|0.25
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.40
|0.63
|0.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.40
|0.63
|0.25
|Tax
|0.28
|0.13
|0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.11
|0.50
|0.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.11
|0.50
|0.18
|Equity Share Capital
|6.25
|6.25
|6.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.18
|0.80
|0.29
|Diluted EPS
|0.18
|0.80
|0.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.18
|0.80
|0.29
|Diluted EPS
|0.18
|0.80
|0.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited