    Sugal & Damani Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, down 25.16% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 04:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sugal & Damani Share Brokers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in March 2023 down 25.16% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 37.17% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2023 up 64% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.

    Sugal & Damani EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.29 in March 2022.

    Sugal & Damani shares closed at 15.80 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.80% returns over the last 6 months and -10.23% over the last 12 months.

    Sugal & Damani Share Brokers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.290.310.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.290.310.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.01--0.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.200.210.16
    Depreciation0.010.010.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.090.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.070.010.16
    Other Income0.330.620.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.400.630.25
    Interest0.000.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.400.630.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.400.630.25
    Tax0.280.130.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.110.500.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.110.500.18
    Equity Share Capital6.256.256.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.180.800.29
    Diluted EPS0.180.800.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.180.800.29
    Diluted EPS0.180.800.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

