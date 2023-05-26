Sugal & Damani Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, down 25.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in March 2023 down 25.16% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 37.17% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2023 up 64% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.

Sugal & Damani EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.29 in March 2022.

Sugal & Damani shares closed at 15.80 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.80% returns over the last 6 months and -10.23% over the last 12 months.