Sugal & Damani Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore, down 79.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore in March 2019 down 79.2% from Rs. 3.60 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2019 down 78.28% from Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2019 down 66.82% from Rs. 2.23 crore in March 2018.

Sugal & Damani EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.45 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.11 in March 2018.

Sugal & Damani shares closed at 10.95 on May 07, 2019 (BSE)