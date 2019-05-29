Sugal & Damani Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore, down 79.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sugal & Damani Share Brokers are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore in March 2019 down 79.2% from Rs. 3.60 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2019 down 78.28% from Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2019 down 66.82% from Rs. 2.23 crore in March 2018.
Sugal & Damani EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.45 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.11 in March 2018.
Sugal & Damani shares closed at 10.95 on May 07, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Sugal & Damani Share Brokers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.75
|0.78
|3.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.75
|0.78
|3.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.26
|0.25
|0.85
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.39
|0.45
|2.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.10
|0.07
|0.56
|Other Income
|0.63
|0.37
|1.64
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.73
|0.44
|2.20
|Interest
|0.24
|0.01
|0.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.49
|0.43
|1.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.49
|0.43
|1.81
|Tax
|0.21
|0.11
|0.52
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.28
|0.33
|1.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.28
|0.33
|1.29
|Equity Share Capital
|6.25
|6.25
|6.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.45
|0.59
|2.11
|Diluted EPS
|0.45
|0.59
|2.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.45
|0.59
|2.11
|Diluted EPS
|0.45
|0.59
|2.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited