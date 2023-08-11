Sugal & Damani Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore, up 29.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore in June 2023 up 29.38% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2023 up 183.92% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2023 up 243.48% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022.

Sugal & Damani EPS has increased to Rs. 0.79 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.28 in June 2022.

Sugal & Damani shares closed at 13.86 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.91% returns over the last 6 months and -12.39% over the last 12 months.