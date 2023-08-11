English
    Sugal & Damani Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore, up 29.38% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 04:18 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sugal & Damani Share Brokers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore in June 2023 up 29.38% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2023 up 183.92% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2023 up 243.48% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022.

    Sugal & Damani EPS has increased to Rs. 0.79 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.28 in June 2022.

    Sugal & Damani shares closed at 13.86 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.91% returns over the last 6 months and -12.39% over the last 12 months.

    Sugal & Damani Share Brokers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.440.290.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.440.290.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.00-0.010.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.220.200.18
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.110.020.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.100.070.06
    Other Income0.680.330.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.780.400.22
    Interest0.120.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.660.400.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.660.400.22
    Tax0.160.280.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.500.110.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.500.110.17
    Equity Share Capital6.256.256.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.790.180.28
    Diluted EPS0.790.180.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.790.180.28
    Diluted EPS0.790.180.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 04:11 pm

