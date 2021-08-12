Sugal & Damani Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore, down 55.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore in June 2021 down 55.25% from Rs. 1.19 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2021 down 5.22% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2021 down 24.64% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2020.

Sugal & Damani EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.64 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.67 in June 2020.

Sugal & Damani shares closed at 8.50 on August 11, 2021 (BSE)