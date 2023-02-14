Sugal & Damani Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, down 32.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in December 2022 down 32.57% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2022 up 25.87% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2022 up 25.49% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021.