    Sugal & Damani Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, down 32.57% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sugal & Damani Share Brokers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in December 2022 down 32.57% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2022 up 25.87% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2022 up 25.49% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021.

    Sugal & Damani EPS has increased to Rs. 0.80 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.63 in December 2021.

    Sugal & Damani shares closed at 15.45 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.77% returns over the last 6 months and -15.11% over the last 12 months.

    Sugal & Damani Share Brokers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.310.320.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.310.320.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.000.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.210.190.16
    Depreciation0.010.010.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.090.070.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.010.050.25
    Other Income0.620.210.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.630.260.51
    Interest0.000.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.630.260.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.630.260.51
    Tax0.130.070.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.500.190.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.500.190.40
    Equity Share Capital6.256.256.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.800.310.63
    Diluted EPS0.800.310.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.800.310.63
    Diluted EPS0.800.310.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results #Sugal & Damani #Sugal & Damani Share Brokers
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:00 am