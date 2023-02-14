Sugal & Damani Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, down 32.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sugal & Damani Share Brokers are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in December 2022 down 32.57% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2022 up 25.87% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2022 up 25.49% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021.
Sugal & Damani EPS has increased to Rs. 0.80 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.63 in December 2021.
Sugal & Damani shares closed at 15.45 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.77% returns over the last 6 months and -15.11% over the last 12 months.
|Sugal & Damani Share Brokers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.31
|0.32
|0.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.31
|0.32
|0.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.21
|0.19
|0.16
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.09
|0.07
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.05
|0.25
|Other Income
|0.62
|0.21
|0.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.63
|0.26
|0.51
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.63
|0.26
|0.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.63
|0.26
|0.51
|Tax
|0.13
|0.07
|0.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.50
|0.19
|0.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.50
|0.19
|0.40
|Equity Share Capital
|6.25
|6.25
|6.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.80
|0.31
|0.63
|Diluted EPS
|0.80
|0.31
|0.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.80
|0.31
|0.63
|Diluted EPS
|0.80
|0.31
|0.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited