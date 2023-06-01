English
    Sueryaa Knitwea Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 3.61% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sueryaa Knitwear are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 3.61% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2023 down 143.17% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2023 down 150% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

    Sueryaa Knitwear
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.10--0.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.10--0.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.09--0.36
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-----0.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.01--
    Depreciation0.00--0.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.140.000.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.15-0.01-0.06
    Other Income----0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.15-0.01-0.06
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.15-0.01-0.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.15-0.01-0.06
    Tax0.00--0.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.16-0.01-0.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.16-0.01-0.06
    Equity Share Capital2.602.602.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.61-0.04-0.25
    Diluted EPS-0.61-0.04-0.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.61-0.04-0.25
    Diluted EPS-0.61-0.04-0.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

