Suditind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.16 crore, down 10.48% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:53 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suditi Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 26.16 crore in September 2022 down 10.48% from Rs. 29.22 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.67 crore in September 2022 down 480.31% from Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.43 crore in September 2022 down 167.77% from Rs. 2.11 crore in September 2021.

 

Suditi Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 26.16 26.96 29.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 26.16 26.96 29.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 18.42 15.96 18.91
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.89 1.20 -0.38
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.64 1.55 1.26
Depreciation 0.35 0.35 0.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.51 7.06 7.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.86 0.85 1.56
Other Income 0.08 0.09 0.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.78 0.94 1.78
Interest 0.93 0.88 1.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.71 0.06 0.67
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.71 0.06 0.67
Tax -0.04 0.01 -0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.67 0.04 0.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.67 0.04 0.70
Equity Share Capital 26.37 17.55 17.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.01 0.02 0.40
Diluted EPS -1.01 0.02 0.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.01 0.02 0.40
Diluted EPS -1.01 0.02 0.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Suditi Industries #Suditind #Textiles - Processing
first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:44 pm