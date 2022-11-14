Suditind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.16 crore, down 10.48% Y-o-Y
November 14, 2022 / 11:53 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suditi Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 26.16 crore in September 2022 down 10.48% from Rs. 29.22 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.67 crore in September 2022 down 480.31% from Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.43 crore in September 2022 down 167.77% from Rs. 2.11 crore in September 2021.
|Suditi Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.16
|26.96
|29.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26.16
|26.96
|29.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|18.42
|15.96
|18.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.89
|1.20
|-0.38
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.64
|1.55
|1.26
|Depreciation
|0.35
|0.35
|0.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.51
|7.06
|7.54
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.86
|0.85
|1.56
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.09
|0.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.78
|0.94
|1.78
|Interest
|0.93
|0.88
|1.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.71
|0.06
|0.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.71
|0.06
|0.67
|Tax
|-0.04
|0.01
|-0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.67
|0.04
|0.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.67
|0.04
|0.70
|Equity Share Capital
|26.37
|17.55
|17.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.01
|0.02
|0.40
|Diluted EPS
|-1.01
|0.02
|0.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.01
|0.02
|0.40
|Diluted EPS
|-1.01
|0.02
|0.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited