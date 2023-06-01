English
    Suditind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.28 crore, down 36.02% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suditi Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.28 crore in March 2023 down 36.02% from Rs. 22.32 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2023 up 92.75% from Rs. 29.53 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2023 up 95.53% from Rs. 21.68 crore in March 2022.

    Suditi Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.2825.0322.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.2825.0322.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.7714.2114.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.636.6016.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.271.481.58
    Depreciation0.800.360.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.087.3811.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-15.28-5.00-22.31
    Other Income13.500.070.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.77-4.93-22.03
    Interest0.530.811.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.30-5.74-23.28
    Exceptional Items-----6.27
    P/L Before Tax-2.30-5.74-29.54
    Tax-0.160.02-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.14-5.76-29.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.14-5.76-29.53
    Equity Share Capital26.3726.3717.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.77-2.19-16.80
    Diluted EPS-0.77-2.19-16.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.77-2.19-16.80
    Diluted EPS-0.77-2.19-16.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Suditi Industries #Suditind #Textiles - Processing
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 09:44 am