Suditind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.28 crore, down 36.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suditi Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.28 crore in March 2023 down 36.02% from Rs. 22.32 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2023 up 92.75% from Rs. 29.53 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2023 up 95.53% from Rs. 21.68 crore in March 2022.
|Suditi Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.28
|25.03
|22.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.28
|25.03
|22.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.77
|14.21
|14.37
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.63
|6.60
|16.97
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.27
|1.48
|1.58
|Depreciation
|0.80
|0.36
|0.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.08
|7.38
|11.37
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.28
|-5.00
|-22.31
|Other Income
|13.50
|0.07
|0.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.77
|-4.93
|-22.03
|Interest
|0.53
|0.81
|1.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.30
|-5.74
|-23.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-6.27
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.30
|-5.74
|-29.54
|Tax
|-0.16
|0.02
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.14
|-5.76
|-29.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.14
|-5.76
|-29.53
|Equity Share Capital
|26.37
|26.37
|17.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.77
|-2.19
|-16.80
|Diluted EPS
|-0.77
|-2.19
|-16.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.77
|-2.19
|-16.80
|Diluted EPS
|-0.77
|-2.19
|-16.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited