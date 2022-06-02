Suditind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.32 crore, up 26.64% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 12:06 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suditi Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 22.32 crore in March 2022 up 26.64% from Rs. 17.62 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 29.53 crore in March 2022 down 302.86% from Rs. 7.33 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 21.68 crore in March 2022 down 285.08% from Rs. 5.63 crore in March 2021.
|Suditi Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.32
|28.32
|17.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22.32
|28.32
|17.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14.37
|18.13
|10.81
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|16.97
|-2.58
|3.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.58
|1.35
|1.04
|Depreciation
|0.35
|0.34
|0.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.37
|10.13
|8.38
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-22.31
|0.95
|-6.04
|Other Income
|0.28
|0.13
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-22.03
|1.08
|-5.95
|Interest
|1.25
|0.93
|1.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-23.28
|0.15
|-7.31
|Exceptional Items
|-6.27
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-29.54
|0.15
|-7.31
|Tax
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-29.53
|0.15
|-7.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-29.53
|0.15
|-7.33
|Equity Share Capital
|17.55
|17.55
|17.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-16.80
|0.09
|-4.17
|Diluted EPS
|-16.80
|0.09
|-4.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-16.80
|0.09
|-4.17
|Diluted EPS
|-16.80
|0.09
|-4.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
