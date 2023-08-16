English
    Suditind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.97 crore, down 37.07% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 10:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suditi Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 16.97 crore in June 2023 down 37.07% from Rs. 26.96 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.49 crore in June 2023 down 3696.56% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2023 down 148.06% from Rs. 1.29 crore in June 2022.
    Suditi Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.9714.2826.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.9714.2826.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.436.7715.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.446.631.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.071.271.55
    Depreciation0.690.800.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.6014.087.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.39-15.280.85
    Other Income0.0713.500.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.31-1.770.94
    Interest0.120.530.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.44-2.300.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.44-2.300.06
    Tax0.05-0.160.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.49-2.140.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.49-2.140.04
    Equity Share Capital26.3726.3717.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.56-0.770.02
    Diluted EPS-0.56-0.770.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.56-0.770.02
    Diluted EPS-0.56-0.770.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Suditi Industries #Suditind #Textiles - Processing
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 10:33 am

