Suditind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.96 crore, up 45.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.96 crore in June 2022 up 45.35% from Rs. 18.55 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 up 112.95% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.29 crore in June 2022 up 5.74% from Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2021.

Suditind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2021.