Suditind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.96 crore, up 45.35% Y-o-Y
August 11, 2022 / 10:09 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suditi Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 26.96 crore in June 2022 up 45.35% from Rs. 18.55 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 up 112.95% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.29 crore in June 2022 up 5.74% from Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2021.
Suditind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2021.
|Suditi Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.96
|22.32
|18.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26.96
|22.32
|18.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|15.96
|14.37
|14.27
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.20
|16.97
|-3.86
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.55
|1.58
|1.05
|Depreciation
|0.35
|0.35
|0.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.06
|11.37
|5.92
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.85
|-22.31
|0.84
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.28
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.94
|-22.03
|0.89
|Interest
|0.88
|1.25
|1.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.06
|-23.28
|-0.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-6.27
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.06
|-29.54
|-0.25
|Tax
|0.01
|-0.01
|0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.04
|-29.53
|-0.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.04
|-29.53
|-0.32
|Equity Share Capital
|17.55
|17.55
|17.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.02
|-16.80
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|0.02
|-16.80
|-0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.02
|-16.80
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|0.02
|-16.80
|-0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited