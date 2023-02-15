Suditind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.03 crore, down 11.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.03 crore in December 2022 down 11.62% from Rs. 28.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.76 crore in December 2022 down 3947.32% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.57 crore in December 2022 down 421.83% from Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2021.