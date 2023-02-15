English
    Suditind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.03 crore, down 11.62% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 04:38 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suditi Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 25.03 crore in December 2022 down 11.62% from Rs. 28.32 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.76 crore in December 2022 down 3947.32% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.57 crore in December 2022 down 421.83% from Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2021.

    Suditi Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations25.0326.1628.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations25.0326.1628.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.2118.4218.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.60-0.89-2.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.481.641.35
    Depreciation0.360.350.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.388.5110.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.00-1.860.95
    Other Income0.070.080.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.93-1.781.08
    Interest0.810.930.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.74-2.710.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.74-2.710.15
    Tax0.02-0.040.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.76-2.670.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.76-2.670.15
    Equity Share Capital26.3726.3717.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.19-1.010.09
    Diluted EPS-2.19-1.010.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.19-1.010.09
    Diluted EPS-2.19-1.010.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Suditi Industries #Suditind #Textiles - Processing
    first published: Feb 15, 2023 04:33 pm