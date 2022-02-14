Suditind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 28.32 crore, up 49.2% Y-o-Y
February 14, 2022 / 10:12 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suditi Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 28.32 crore in December 2021 up 49.2% from Rs. 18.98 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021 up 130.58% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2021 up 67.06% from Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2020.
Suditind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.28 in December 2020.
|Suditi Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|28.32
|29.22
|18.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|28.32
|29.22
|18.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|18.13
|18.91
|12.51
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.58
|-0.38
|-2.16
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.35
|1.26
|1.30
|Depreciation
|0.34
|0.33
|0.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.13
|7.54
|6.47
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.95
|1.56
|0.44
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.22
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.08
|1.78
|0.44
|Interest
|0.93
|1.11
|0.98
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.15
|0.67
|-0.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.15
|0.67
|-0.53
|Tax
|0.00
|-0.03
|-0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.15
|0.70
|-0.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.15
|0.70
|-0.49
|Equity Share Capital
|17.55
|17.55
|17.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.09
|0.40
|-0.28
|Diluted EPS
|0.09
|0.40
|-0.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.09
|0.40
|-0.28
|Diluted EPS
|0.09
|0.40
|-0.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited