Suditind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 28.32 crore, up 49.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.32 crore in December 2021 up 49.2% from Rs. 18.98 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021 up 130.58% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2021 up 67.06% from Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2020.

Suditind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.28 in December 2020.