Suditind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 25.62 crore, up 10.76% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suditi Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 25.62 crore in December 2018 up 10.76% from Rs. 23.13 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2018 up 91.82% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2018 up 6.87% from Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2017.
Suditind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.57 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.31 in December 2017.
|
|Suditi Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|25.62
|30.18
|23.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|25.62
|30.18
|23.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|15.29
|20.35
|13.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.27
|-2.30
|-1.35
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.07
|1.79
|2.12
|Depreciation
|0.47
|0.46
|0.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.16
|6.39
|6.99
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.91
|3.50
|1.90
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.04
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.02
|3.54
|1.95
|Interest
|0.78
|0.71
|0.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.24
|2.83
|1.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.24
|2.83
|1.13
|Tax
|0.28
|1.12
|0.63
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.96
|1.72
|0.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.96
|1.72
|0.50
|Equity Share Capital
|16.98
|16.98
|16.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.57
|1.01
|0.31
|Diluted EPS
|0.57
|1.01
|0.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.57
|1.01
|0.31
|Diluted EPS
|0.57
|1.01
|0.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|0.47
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|28.14
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|1.20
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|71.86
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited