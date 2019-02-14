Suditind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 25.62 crore, up 10.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.62 crore in December 2018 up 10.76% from Rs. 23.13 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2018 up 91.82% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2018 up 6.87% from Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2017.

Suditind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.57 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.31 in December 2017.