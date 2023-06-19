Suditind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.83 crore, down 33.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.83 crore in March 2023 down 33.33% from Rs. 25.25 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.85 crore in March 2023 up 77.41% from Rs. 34.75 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.91 crore in March 2023 up 67.3% from Rs. 21.13 crore in March 2022.