English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Suditind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.83 crore, down 33.33% Y-o-Y

    June 19, 2023 / 04:12 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suditi Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.83 crore in March 2023 down 33.33% from Rs. 25.25 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.85 crore in March 2023 up 77.41% from Rs. 34.75 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.91 crore in March 2023 up 67.3% from Rs. 21.13 crore in March 2022.

    Suditi Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.8326.5825.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.8326.5825.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.1614.9115.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.175.9214.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.872.092.27
    Depreciation0.810.360.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.048.5313.94
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-21.21-5.23-21.77
    Other Income13.490.080.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.72-5.15-21.48
    Interest0.310.811.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.03-5.96-22.78
    Exceptional Items-----7.63
    P/L Before Tax-8.03-5.96-30.41
    Tax-0.170.02-0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.86-5.98-30.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.86-5.98-30.39
    Minority Interest1.120.06--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.110.09-4.36
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-7.85-5.83-34.75
    Equity Share Capital26.3726.3717.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.40-2.23-19.78
    Diluted EPS-3.40-2.23-19.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.40-2.23-19.78
    Diluted EPS-3.40-2.23-19.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Suditi Industries #Suditind #Textiles - Processing
    first published: Jun 19, 2023 04:08 pm