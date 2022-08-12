Suditind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.62 crore, up 58.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.62 crore in June 2022 up 58.02% from Rs. 19.37 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 up 104.5% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2022 down 10.96% from Rs. 1.46 crore in June 2021.

Suditind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in June 2021.