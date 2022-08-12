Suditind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.62 crore, up 58.02% Y-o-Y
August 12, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suditi Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 30.62 crore in June 2022 up 58.02% from Rs. 19.37 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 up 104.5% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2022 down 10.96% from Rs. 1.46 crore in June 2021.
Suditind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in June 2021.
|Suditi Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30.62
|25.25
|19.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|30.62
|25.25
|19.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|16.10
|15.75
|14.39
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.05
|14.70
|-4.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.13
|2.27
|1.33
|Depreciation
|0.35
|0.35
|0.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.12
|13.94
|6.32
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.86
|-21.77
|1.08
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.28
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.95
|-21.48
|1.13
|Interest
|0.92
|1.29
|1.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.03
|-22.78
|-0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-7.63
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.03
|-30.41
|-0.04
|Tax
|0.01
|-0.02
|0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.02
|-30.39
|-0.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.02
|-30.39
|-0.11
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|-0.05
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|-4.36
|-0.23
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.02
|-34.75
|-0.39
|Equity Share Capital
|17.55
|17.55
|17.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.01
|-19.78
|-0.20
|Diluted EPS
|0.01
|-19.78
|-0.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.01
|-19.78
|-0.20
|Diluted EPS
|0.01
|-19.78
|-0.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited