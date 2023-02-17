Suditind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.58 crore, down 6.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suditi Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 26.58 crore in December 2022 down 6.42% from Rs. 28.40 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.83 crore in December 2022 down 3792.34% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.79 crore in December 2022 down 432.64% from Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2021.
|
|Suditi Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.58
|28.76
|28.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26.58
|28.76
|28.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14.91
|18.56
|18.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.92
|-1.36
|-4.42
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.09
|2.22
|1.84
|Depreciation
|0.36
|0.35
|0.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.53
|10.53
|11.60
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.23
|-1.54
|0.93
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.08
|0.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.15
|-1.46
|1.09
|Interest
|0.81
|1.21
|0.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.96
|-2.67
|0.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.96
|-2.67
|0.16
|Tax
|0.02
|-0.02
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.98
|-2.65
|0.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.98
|-2.65
|0.16
|Minority Interest
|0.06
|--
|-0.01
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.09
|-0.08
|0.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.83
|-2.73
|0.16
|Equity Share Capital
|26.37
|26.37
|17.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.23
|-1.04
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-2.23
|-1.04
|0.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.23
|-1.04
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-2.23
|-1.04
|0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited