Suditind Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 28.40 crore, up 49.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.40 crore in December 2021 up 49.09% from Rs. 19.05 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021 up 105.48% from Rs. 2.88 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2021 up 200% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2020.

Suditind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.64 in December 2020.