Suditind Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 28.40 crore, up 49.09% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2022 / 05:09 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suditi Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 28.40 crore in December 2021 up 49.09% from Rs. 19.05 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2021 up 105.48% from Rs. 2.88 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2021 up 200% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2020.
Suditind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.64 in December 2020.
|Suditi Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Sep'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|28.40
|30.26
|11.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|28.40
|30.26
|11.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|18.10
|19.21
|11.65
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.42
|-0.82
|-3.92
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.84
|1.64
|1.15
|Depreciation
|0.35
|0.34
|0.43
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.60
|8.68
|4.23
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.93
|1.21
|-2.52
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.36
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.09
|1.58
|-2.52
|Interest
|0.93
|1.13
|1.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.16
|0.45
|-3.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.16
|0.45
|-3.78
|Tax
|0.00
|-0.03
|-0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.16
|0.48
|-3.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.16
|0.48
|-3.76
|Minority Interest
|-0.01
|0.05
|0.01
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.00
|-0.59
|-1.10
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.16
|-0.06
|-4.84
|Equity Share Capital
|17.55
|17.55
|17.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.09
|-0.06
|-2.76
|Diluted EPS
|0.09
|-0.06
|-2.76
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.09
|-0.06
|-2.76
|Diluted EPS
|0.09
|-0.06
|-2.76
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited