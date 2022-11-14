Suditi Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.16 crore, down 10.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.16 crore in September 2022 down 10.48% from Rs. 29.22 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.67 crore in September 2022 down 480.31% from Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.43 crore in September 2022 down 167.77% from Rs. 2.11 crore in September 2021.

Suditi Ind shares closed at 34.75 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.62% returns over the last 6 months and 134.16% over the last 12 months.