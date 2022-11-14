English
    Suditi Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.16 crore, down 10.48% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suditi Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.16 crore in September 2022 down 10.48% from Rs. 29.22 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.67 crore in September 2022 down 480.31% from Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.43 crore in September 2022 down 167.77% from Rs. 2.11 crore in September 2021.

    Suditi Ind shares closed at 34.75 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.62% returns over the last 6 months and 134.16% over the last 12 months.

    Suditi Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.1626.9629.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.1626.9629.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18.4215.9618.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.891.20-0.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.641.551.26
    Depreciation0.350.350.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.517.067.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.860.851.56
    Other Income0.080.090.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.780.941.78
    Interest0.930.881.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.710.060.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.710.060.67
    Tax-0.040.01-0.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.670.040.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.670.040.70
    Equity Share Capital26.3717.5517.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.010.020.40
    Diluted EPS-1.010.020.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.010.020.40
    Diluted EPS-1.010.020.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:44 pm