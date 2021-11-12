Suditi Ind Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 29.22 crore, up 165.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.22 crore in September 2021 up 165.19% from Rs. 11.02 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2021 up 119.22% from Rs. 3.66 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.11 crore in September 2021 up 204.46% from Rs. 2.02 crore in September 2020.

Suditi Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.08 in September 2020.

Suditi Ind shares closed at 15.77 on November 11, 2021 (BSE)