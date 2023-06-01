Suditi Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.28 crore, down 36.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.28 crore in March 2023 down 36.02% from Rs. 22.32 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2023 up 92.75% from Rs. 29.53 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2023 up 95.53% from Rs. 21.68 crore in March 2022.

Suditi Ind shares closed at 17.84 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -38.80% returns over the last 6 months and -52.29% over the last 12 months.