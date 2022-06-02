Suditi Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.32 crore, up 26.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.32 crore in March 2022 up 26.64% from Rs. 17.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 29.53 crore in March 2022 down 302.86% from Rs. 7.33 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 21.68 crore in March 2022 down 285.08% from Rs. 5.63 crore in March 2021.

Suditi Ind shares closed at 36.40 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 113.49% returns over the last 6 months and 158.89% over the last 12 months.