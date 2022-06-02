 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Suditi Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.32 crore, up 26.64% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suditi Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 22.32 crore in March 2022 up 26.64% from Rs. 17.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 29.53 crore in March 2022 down 302.86% from Rs. 7.33 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 21.68 crore in March 2022 down 285.08% from Rs. 5.63 crore in March 2021.

Suditi Ind shares closed at 36.40 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 113.49% returns over the last 6 months and 158.89% over the last 12 months.

Suditi Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 22.32 28.32 17.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 22.32 28.32 17.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 14.37 18.13 10.81
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 16.97 -2.58 3.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.58 1.35 1.04
Depreciation 0.35 0.34 0.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.37 10.13 8.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -22.31 0.95 -6.04
Other Income 0.28 0.13 0.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -22.03 1.08 -5.95
Interest 1.25 0.93 1.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -23.28 0.15 -7.31
Exceptional Items -6.27 -- --
P/L Before Tax -29.54 0.15 -7.31
Tax -0.01 0.00 0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -29.53 0.15 -7.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -29.53 0.15 -7.33
Equity Share Capital 17.55 17.55 17.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -16.80 0.09 -4.17
Diluted EPS -16.80 0.09 -4.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -16.80 0.09 -4.17
Diluted EPS -16.80 0.09 -4.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

