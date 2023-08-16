Suditi Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.97 crore, down 37.07% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 16.97 14.28 26.96 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 16.97 14.28 26.96 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 13.43 6.77 15.96 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.44 6.63 1.20 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.07 1.27 1.55 Depreciation 0.69 0.80 0.35 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 4.60 14.08 7.06 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.39 -15.28 0.85 Other Income 0.07 13.50 0.09 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.31 -1.77 0.94 Interest 0.12 0.53 0.88 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.44 -2.30 0.06 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -1.44 -2.30 0.06 Tax 0.05 -0.16 0.01 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.49 -2.14 0.04 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.49 -2.14 0.04 Equity Share Capital 26.37 26.37 17.55 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.56 -0.77 0.02 Diluted EPS -0.56 -0.77 0.02 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.56 -0.77 0.02 Diluted EPS -0.56 -0.77 0.02 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited