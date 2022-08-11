Suditi Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.96 crore, up 45.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.96 crore in June 2022 up 45.35% from Rs. 18.55 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 up 112.95% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.29 crore in June 2022 up 5.74% from Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2021.

Suditi Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2021.

Suditi Ind shares closed at 33.65 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -29.53% returns over the last 6 months and 77.57% over the last 12 months.