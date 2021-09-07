Suditi Ind Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 18.55 crore, up 530.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.55 crore in June 2021 up 530.78% from Rs. 2.94 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2021 up 91.38% from Rs. 3.70 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2021 up 156.74% from Rs. 2.15 crore in June 2020.

Suditi Ind shares closed at 15.50 on September 06, 2021 (BSE)