HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Suditi Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.03 crore, down 11.62% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 04:38 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suditi Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 25.03 crore in December 2022 down 11.62% from Rs. 28.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.76 crore in December 2022 down 3947.32% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.57 crore in December 2022 down 421.83% from Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2021.

Suditi Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 25.03 26.16 28.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 25.03 26.16 28.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 14.21 18.42 18.13
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.60 -0.89 -2.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.48 1.64 1.35
Depreciation 0.36 0.35 0.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.38 8.51 10.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.00 -1.86 0.95
Other Income 0.07 0.08 0.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.93 -1.78 1.08
Interest 0.81 0.93 0.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.74 -2.71 0.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.74 -2.71 0.15
Tax 0.02 -0.04 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.76 -2.67 0.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.76 -2.67 0.15
Equity Share Capital 26.37 26.37 17.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.19 -1.01 0.09
Diluted EPS -2.19 -1.01 0.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.19 -1.01 0.09
Diluted EPS -2.19 -1.01 0.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited