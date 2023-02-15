Suditi Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.03 crore, down 11.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suditi Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 25.03 crore in December 2022 down 11.62% from Rs. 28.32 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.76 crore in December 2022 down 3947.32% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.57 crore in December 2022 down 421.83% from Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2021.
Suditi Ind shares closed at 22.05 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -32.07% returns over the last 6 months and -56.01% over the last 12 months.
|Suditi Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|25.03
|26.16
|28.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|25.03
|26.16
|28.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14.21
|18.42
|18.13
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.60
|-0.89
|-2.58
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.48
|1.64
|1.35
|Depreciation
|0.36
|0.35
|0.34
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.38
|8.51
|10.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.00
|-1.86
|0.95
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.08
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.93
|-1.78
|1.08
|Interest
|0.81
|0.93
|0.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.74
|-2.71
|0.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.74
|-2.71
|0.15
|Tax
|0.02
|-0.04
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.76
|-2.67
|0.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.76
|-2.67
|0.15
|Equity Share Capital
|26.37
|26.37
|17.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.19
|-1.01
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-2.19
|-1.01
|0.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.19
|-1.01
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-2.19
|-1.01
|0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited