Suditi Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 28.32 crore, up 49.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.32 crore in December 2021 up 49.2% from Rs. 18.98 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021 up 130.58% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2021 up 67.06% from Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2020.

Suditi Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.28 in December 2020.

Suditi Ind shares closed at 50.10 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 157.58% returns over the last 6 months and 340.63% over the last 12 months.