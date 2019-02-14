Suditi Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 25.62 crore, up 10.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.62 crore in December 2018 up 10.76% from Rs. 23.13 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2018 up 91.82% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2018 up 6.87% from Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2017.

Suditi Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.57 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.31 in December 2017.

Suditi Ind shares closed at 30.00 on February 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given -35.06% returns over the last 6 months and -60.76% over the last 12 months.